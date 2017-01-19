Broward Davis, age 90, of Clarksville passed away Friday, January 13, 2017 in Panama City. Born in Clarksville, February 4, 1926, Broward was the son of the late L. R. and Lennie (Linton) Davis.
He worked with the postal service for four years in Cocoa; worked with Atlantic Coastline Railroad four years as a fireman; and retired as a soil analyst with the United States Department of Agriculture.
Broward proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was also a Mason, Shriner, and a member of Eastern Star.
In addition to his parents, L. R. and Lennie Davis, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marilyn Smith; two brothers, L. R., Jr. and Dale Davis; five sisters, Irene Brock, Estelle O’Bryan, Reo McGeachy, Linnie Faircloth, and Christel Hall.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Virginia (Mayo) Davis of Clarksville; two sons, Eddie Davis and his wife, Vicki of Blountstown and Tony Davis and his wife Lisa, of Clarksville; his daughter, Annette Allen and her husband, Wally of Crawfordville; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and one sister, Videl Williams of DeFuniak Springs.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.