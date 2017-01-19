Mrs. Pamela “Pam” Diane L’Heureux, 69 of Altha, FL, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017, in Tallahassee, FL. Pam was born on September 5, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN to Mr. and Mrs. Richardson. Pam was a homemaker. She had lived in Calhoun County, FL for over 30 years. Pam was a member of Rivertown Community Church.
She is survived by: 4 children, Jana Miller and husband Jim, of Altha, FL, Brian Oswalt and wife Kathy, of Jacksonville, FL, Melissa Mercer, of Blountstown, FL, Melissa L’Heureux, of Altha, FL; 4 siblings, Sandy Pence, of Murfreesboro, TN, Steve Creager, of Indianapolis, IN, Mike Creager, of Jekyl Island, NC, Keith Creager, of WA; 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM (CST) at Rivertown Community Church with Pastor Claude McGill officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the care of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266/