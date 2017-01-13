Mrs. Ada Janette Metzger

Friday, January 13. 2017
Mrs. Ada Janette Metzger, age 90, of Blountstown, FL, went home to be with Our Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Janette was born on October 13, 1926 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Harry Guy and Gladys Irene (Jones) Baker. She was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. Janette held numerous occupations throughout her life, such as a school teacher, a home maker, and a Missionary with New Tribes Mission where she and her husband worked and traveled in Bolivia, South America. She married her husband Max on October 19, 1944. Janette had lived in Blountstown for the past 2 years. She was a member of Blountstown United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Gladys Baker and her sisters Ila and Betty.


She is survived by:

Her beloved husband of 72 years: Max G. Metzger, of Blountstown, FL

Sons: Gene Metzger, of Midlothian, VA
Paul Metzger, of Madison, AL

Daughters: Eileen Hatch, of Blountstown, FL
Charlotte Wolgamott, of Callahan, FL
Rebecca Remmers, of Richmond, VA

15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later time at Blountstown United Methodist Church in Blountstown, FL. Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the care of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL
