Mrs. Ada Janette Metzger, age 90, of Blountstown, FL, went home to be with Our Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Janette was born on October 13, 1926 in Omaha, Nebraska, to Harry Guy and Gladys Irene (Jones) Baker. She was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. Janette held numerous occupations throughout her life, such as a school teacher, a home maker, and a Missionary with New Tribes Mission where she and her husband worked and traveled in Bolivia, South America. She married her husband Max on October 19, 1944. Janette had lived in Blountstown for the past 2 years. She was a member of Blountstown United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Gladys Baker and her sisters Ila and Betty.
Mrs. Ada Janette Metzger
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)