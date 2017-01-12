Hernando Cortez Kent, age 83, of Blountstown passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 in Panama City. Cortez was born in Hosford, November 15, 1933 to the late Melvin Columbus and Alco Lee (Elliott) Kent. He worked for the State Road Department for eight years and worked fourteen years for General Portland Cement until his retirement. After he retired, he got to follow his passion which was farming. Cortez was a member of Page Pond Assembly of God Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Hernando Dewitt
Penny” Kent; a brother, Charles Kent; and a sister, Melverine Stanland.
He is survived by his wife, Ailene Kent of Blountstown; his son, Randal Wayne Kent and his wife, Carol, all of Blountstown and daughter-in-law, Robin Kent of Hosford; two grandchildren, Ivey Kent and his wife Pam and Monica Wales and her husband, Noah; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Kent, Gabe and Callie Welles; a brother, Roger Kent of Hosford; sisters, Hazel Marshall of Hosford, Joyce Hollahan and her husband, Dick of Lake Talquin, Jennell Adams and her husband, James of Lake City, Patsy Saint of Rock Bluff, Cathie Parrish and her husband, Jimmy of Altha; and Brenda Gail Bilbo of Lake Talquin; and a sister-in-law Elma Kent of Branford.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11 at Adams Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12 in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.