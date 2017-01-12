Mrs. Frankie Lockhart, age 72, of Blountstown, FL., passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017 in Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Our beloved mother was born on November 10, 1944 in Dalkeith, FL., to the late Harry and Gemina (Gauiter) Coldtrain.
She is survived by her seven children: Melvin Lockhart, Jr. of Tallahassee, FL; Yolanda Lockhart of Atlanta, GA; Kenneth Lockhart of Blountstown, FL; Catherine (Timothy) Kinder of Blountstown, FL, Anthony (Yolanda) Lockhart of Crawfordville, FL; Stephanie (the late Jimmy) Elkins of Blountstown, FL; and Michelle Rozier of Panama City Beach, FL. She is survived by her children’s father Melvin Lockhart, Sr. of Blountstown, FL.; 17 grandchildren: Terence Fitten, Anu Lockhart, Nathan Fitten, Timothy Copeland, Whitney Lockhart, Shannie Lockhart, Jonathan Lockhart, Kevin Lockhart, Jasmine Lockhart, Raven Lockhart, Kieifi Myrick, Kevon White, Mia Lockhart, Kyrah Chaney, Sage Snowden, Joseph Rozier, and Jo Anna Rozier;11 great-grandchildren. She has one surviving sibling, Freddie Lee Coldtrain of St. Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Ethel Griffin, Charles Coldtrain, and John Kittrell. She has a special cousin, Brenda (Wallace) Howard, and two best friends Inez (the late Albert) Lockwood and Thelma Batson all of Blountstown, FL.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A special thanks to Dr. Misbah Farooqi and all the staff of the Medical Center of Blountstown, and Dr. Wayne Batchelor and staff of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare are for treating and caring for our beloved mother.
Funeral services will be held at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Blountstown on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Angus Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Hugh Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church on Saturday from 12:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM. All arrangements are under the care of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstow