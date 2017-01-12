Altha School Brand New Facility

Thursday, January 12. 2017
Altha School students and faculty returned to a brand new facility Monday morning.

The official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, January 20th at 1:30 p.m.
