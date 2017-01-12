Rivers receeding

The Apalachicola River crested on Friday, January 6, 2017, at 22.68’ according to Emergency Management Director Angie Smith. The river Monday morning had dropped to 17.76’ and was expected to continue falling.
The Chipola River near Altha crested Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 22.68’ and had dropped to 20.62’ Monday morning. The Chipola River at Scotts Ferry Monday morning was at 22.71’.
According to Mrs. Smith’s report Monday morning, John Redd Road, Ocheesee Landing Road and Land Store Road were still closed due to flooding. Look n Tremble was also closed at this time.