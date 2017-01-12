Former Blountstown resident promoted at Tallahassee Memorial

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) announces the promotion of Stephanie Montford Derzypolski, effective January 1, as the new Vice President/Chief Communications Officer.
Stephanie is originally from Blountstown and is the daughter of Harold and Vicki Montford. Stephanie began working in healthcare at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, FL during high school and continued there for six years. It was there she decided that she wanted to pursue a career in healthcare administration. Since that time, Stephanie has worked for various hospitals in the region in marketing and communications, physician recruitment and relations, business development, compliance and human resources. At TMH, Stephanie has served as the Executive Director of Program Development in the Public Relations department since 2011.
In her new role, Stephanie will be responsible for the oversight of all marketing and communications for TMH, including internal and external marketing strategies, government affairs, physician recruitment, oversight of Premier Health & Fitness and will continue to oversee Program Development for the Neuroscience service line.
Stephanie holds a Bachelor of Science in Management and a Masters of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing, from the Florida State University.
Throughout her career, she has been involved in a variety of nonprofits and community groups focused on having a positive impact on the Big Bend region. These activities have included support for the United Way and The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. Stephanie has also served on the board at ECHO and is a graduate of Leadership Tallahassee, Class 25. Stephanie and her husband, Tom, have two boys - Thomas, age 6, and Grey, age 4.