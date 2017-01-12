CALHOUN COUNTY
January 2
Thaddeus Evans Alston, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Bruce Lynn Brake, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Crystal Lynn Metzler, out of county warrant
Christopher Williams, out of county warrant
January 3
William Sterling Deal, burglary/burglary of dwelling
Amber Lee Sirmans, probation violation/violation of probation
Scotty C. Banks, contempt of court
William Allen Marks, contempt of court
January 4
Walter Darryl Williams, non-moving traffic violation/driving while license suspented, habitual offer
Alfonso Acosta Santiago, out of county warrant
Robert Michael Hudson, drug possession/possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, narcotic equipment, possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use
January 5
Joseph Blake Page, out of county warrant
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, probation violation, evidence-destroying-tamper with or fabricate physical, drug equipment possession, and or use
Karen Helene Summerlin, drugs possession, controled substance without prescription
January 6
Sheryl Nichole Bernhaart, larcency, grand theft, $300 less than 5k dollars, fraud, imperson-falsely
January 9
Anthony D. Combs, battery, touch or strike
Jerry WL Evans, probation violation
Sheriff's Log for 01-12-17
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)