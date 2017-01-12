Sheriff's Log for 01-12-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, January 12. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
January 2
Thaddeus Evans Alston, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Bruce Lynn Brake, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Crystal Lynn Metzler, out of county warrant
Christopher Williams, out of county warrant
January 3
William Sterling Deal, burglary/burglary of dwelling
Amber Lee Sirmans, probation violation/violation of probation
Scotty C. Banks, contempt of court
William Allen Marks, contempt of court
January 4
Walter Darryl Williams, non-moving traffic violation/driving while license suspented, habitual offer
Alfonso Acosta Santiago, out of county warrant
Robert Michael Hudson, drug possession/possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams, narcotic equipment, possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use
January 5
Joseph Blake Page, out of county warrant
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, probation violation, evidence-destroying-tamper with or fabricate physical, drug equipment possession, and or use
Karen Helene Summerlin, drugs possession, controled substance without prescription
January 6
Sheryl Nichole Bernhaart, larcency, grand theft, $300 less than 5k dollars, fraud, imperson-falsely
January 9
Anthony D. Combs, battery, touch or strike
Jerry WL Evans, probation violation

LIBERTY COUNTY
January 2
Robert Lee Wilford, out of county warrant
January 3
Scotty C. Banks, contempt of court
William Allen Marks, contempt of court
January 5
Karen Helene Summerlin, drugs possession, control substance without prescription
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, probation violation, evidence of destroying kand tamper with or fabricate physical, drug equipment possession and or use
January 6
Sheryl Nichole Bernhart, fraud, impersonate, falsely identify self as, larcency, grand theft 300 less than 5K dollars
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 