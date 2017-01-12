LEGAL ADS
Legals for 01-12-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, January 12. 2017
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FO
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.16-258-DR
SONYA PULIDO
Petitioner,
and
MARIO PULIDO
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT OR MINOR CHILD(REN)
To: Mario Pulido
105 U.S. Highway 98
Eastpoint, FL 32328
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT OR MINOR CHILD(REN) has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SONYA PULIDO whose address is 2421 Country Pine Lane, Marianna, FL 32448. on or before January 31, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this Court Calhoun County Clerk of Court, at 20859 Central Ave., E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedures, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated this December 8, 2016.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT PURSUANT TO A WRIT OF EXECUTION hereto issued out of the County Court, of Bay County, Florida, Case No. 07-4099-SC on October 26, 2016, in the matter of Innovations Federal Credit Union vs. Jessica Neese and Thomas Neese, I, Glenn Kimbrel, As Sheriff of Calhoun County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the defendant(s) personal property, to-wit:
2005 Ford F250
VIN # 1FTSX21575EC71349
I shall offer this property for sale, on the steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, State of Florida, on the 13th day of February, 2017, at the hour of 9:00 A.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all the said defendant(s), Jessica Neese and Thomas Neese, right, title and interest in the aforesaid personal property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND. The proceeds to be applied as far as may be to the payment of costs and the satisfaction of the above described execution.
Said vehicle may be viewed prior to auction date at Affordable Towing located at 17310 NW 11th Street, Blountstown, FL.
Glenn Kimbrel
Sheriff, Calhoun County
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO.: 16000300CAAXMX
QUICKEN LOANS, INC.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED et al.
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF ACTION - CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN SIMS TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA SIMS-TILLMAN A/K/A BARBARA ANN TILLMAN, DECEASED
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 1, BLOCK 3, OF WOODLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 53, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 32, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF 1650.00 FEET WEST A DISTANCE OF 1189.27 FEET; THENCE NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 1748.16 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 85.45 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF JUNIPER STREET A DISTANCE 155.47 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 15 DEGREES 14 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF CYPRESS AVENUE A DISTANCE OF 126.32 FEET; THENCE NORTH 73 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY LYING IN THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before February 17, 2017 (30 days from Date of First Publication of Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the compliant or petition filed herein.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at Calhoun County, Florida, this 6th day of January, 2017.
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: Lori Flowers, DC
