Mrs. Edna Laramore, age 88, of Altha, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Altha, FL. Edna was born on February 2, 1928 in the Chason Community to Alonzo B. and Claudie Mae (Burke) Messer. Edna was a homemaker, who loved her family and stayed very involved in their lives.
She had lived in Calhoun County most of her life. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willard Eugene “Gene” Laramore; brothers Dick and J.B. Messer; and sisters Helen Messer Chason and Eunice Messer.
She is survived by: one son, Tim Laramore and wife Margie, of Altha, FL; one daughter, Lori Laramore and Steve Johnson, of Altha, FL; one granddaughter, Aleigha Marin Hans and husband David; five Great-grandchildren, Avery, Johnnie, Camden, Ellie, and Ben
A celebration of life will be held graveside, at Laramore Family Cemetery, on Friday January 13, 2017 at 1:00 PM (CST) with the family of Mrs. Edna officiating.
Interment will immediately follow. Immediately after the service graveside, the family would like to continue to celebrate Mrs. Edna’s life at her home and extend an invitation to friends and family present to join them. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 PM (CST) until 8:00 PM (CST). Flowers will be accepted, but also the family requests that donations be made to Covenant Hospice of Marianna, FL (4215 Kelson Avenue, Ste. E, Marianna, FL 32446). All arrangements are under the care of Peavy Funeral Home.