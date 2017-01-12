Willie B. Weeks, age 73, of Altha passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Blountstown. Born March 10, 1942, Willie was the son of the late Edward Houston Weeks and Annie Jane (Owens) Weeks. He was a heavy equipment operator at North Florida Rock where he was known as “Mr. B”.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Nell (Hansford) Weeks; four brothers, Melvin Weeks, Jackie Weeks, Henry Weeks and Edward H. Weeks, Jr.; and a sister, Ester Lee Tatum.
He is survived by his son, Wayne Weeks and his wife Kristie of Altha and David Hall of Jacksonville who he considered a son; his daughter, Karen Lay and her husband, Tony of Altha; a special friend, Billie Oxendine of Marianna; two grandchildren, Jackie Johnson and Nicole Johnson; a brother, William Weeks and his wife, Shirley of Jacksonville; and four sisters, Juanita Singletary of Marianna, Irene Hartsfield of Tallahassee, Betty Griffin of Panama City and Kathleen Thomas of Sneads.
The family will receive friends graveside at Cypress Cemetery in Cypress, Saturday, January 14, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend James Barwick officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.