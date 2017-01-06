A flood warning continues for the Chipola River near Altha. Minor flooding is forecasted with the flood stage at 22.0 but expected to rise to 22.8 by Saturday evening.
It is expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday evening. We strongly recommend citizens to stay aware and cautious of road flooding. Remember turn around, don’t drown.
The Apalachicola River at Blountstown is currently at 20.37’ and expected to crest around 21.0’ on Saturday, January 7th.
In addition, temperatures for our area should be near or above freezing night with wind chills in the 20’s and 30’s and sub-freezing temperatures expected for Saturday night.
Please call Calhoun County Emergency Management at 674-8075 for any questions or concerns.