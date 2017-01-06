Officials sworn in

For five candidates who won their elections in November, their wish to serve the citizens of Calhoun County became official Tuesday morning. Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, Clerk of Court Carla Hand, Property Appraiser Carla Peacock, Tax Collector Becky Trickey Smith and Supervisor of Elections Sharon Chason were sworn in by Calhoun County Judge Kevin Grover in the courtroom of the Calhoun County Courthouse Tuesday morning.
“I am honored and humbled that the voters chose to re-elect me to serve as the Calhoun County Clerk of the Courts for the next four years,” Carla Hand stated. “I am very appreciative of my staff and their commitment to provide the citizens of Calhoun County with excellent customer service. Over the next four years the Clerk’s
Office will continue to expand online access to the Calhoun County official documents and records by indexing and creating digital images of older records. I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and to say I look forward to continue serving as Clerk,” Hand added.
Sheriff Kimbrel also expressed his appreciation to the voters for their confidence in him and his staff. “On behalf of myself and the dedicated staff of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, we look forward to serving you, the citizens of Calhoun County, for the next four years. I am committed to enforcing the law with integrity, fairness and courtesy, and to treat all people with respect,” Sheriff Kimbrel noted.
“A few of my goals for the next four years would be to continue being a community type law enforcement agency allowing us to have contact with the people we serve and protect. We will continue to implement stronger anti-drug programs that work to help prevent substance abuse. We will expand our Neighborhood Watch Program to help decrease the number of property crimes,” he added.
Kimbrel also noted in closing he and his staff are committed to serving the people of Calhoun County and he is accessible 24/7. “We also want to wish everyone a very Happy New Year,” he concluded.
Carla Peacock, who defeated Kathy Herrman for the Property Appraiser position, also pointed out some of her goals for the office. “I want to provide a fair and equitable tax roll and maintain excellent customer service. I will review processes to determine economic efficiency once I take office,” she noted. “I look forward to serving you and wish everyone a Happy New Year.”