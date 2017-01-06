County passes moratorium Cliff Edenfield selected as County Road Superintendent

The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners met Monday night to discuss two issues. The first was the medical marijuana moratorium ordinance and the second was to hire a new county road superintendent.
Following the statewide support of the amendment allowing the use of marijuana for debilitating medical conditions on the November general election ballot, local officials were left with many unanswered questions. With the new state law going into effect January 3, 2017, the deadline for counties to do anything was January 2nd.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners held an emergency meeting to discuss a proposed ordinance to establish a temporary moratorium on growing, cultivation, processing, manufacturing, dispensing, distribution, and wholesale and retail sales of medical cannabis. The proposed ordinance also focused on the opening, relocation, or expansion of any medical marijuana dispensing facility within unincorporated Calhoun County. The ordinance would only give the county some control and help regulate where dispensaries could be located for 365 days.
Commissioners recognized the fact that over 60% of Calhoun County voters supported the amendment, but felt having some control could prevent some possible problems from occurring.
The commissioner’s first vote to proceed with advertising public hearings for the ordinance passed, 3-2. Commissioner Jeral Hall asked to reconvene the meeting and a second vote by the commissioners failed, 3-2. The following Monday morning the commissioners met again and after hearing concerns expressed by Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, the vote to advertise public hearings for the ordinance passed, 4-0, with Commissioner Jones not present at the meeting.
The first public hearing was held December 21 with only a few citizens in attendance. The second public hearing was held Monday night, and with no comments from the public, Commissioner McDougald made the motion to approve the ordinance. Commissioner Hall seconded the motion and the motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Jones casting the no vote.
The county road superintendent position had been advertised and narrowed down to two local candidates, Cliff Edenfield and Lee Shelton. The position came open after the retirement of Bill Atkins who retired after 39 years of service to the county.
Both Edenfield and Shelton were given time to discuss their qualifications and answer any questions the commissioners might have. After some discussion concerning the ranking system, commissioners ranked each candidate with the low total being selected. After the rankings were tallied, Edenfield had the low total, 8-7. Commissioner Bailey made the motion to hire Cliff Edenfield and the motion was seconded by Commissioner Hall.
Edenfield will assume his duties with a salary of $50,000 per year.