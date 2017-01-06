Marlon Peavy burned in accident; now recovering at Shands

Peavy Funeral Home owner Marlon Peavy was transported by helicopter to Shands Burn Unit in Gainsville New Year’s Eve after falling into a firepit at his Chipola River home. According to Mr. Peavy’s son, Travis, his dad’s injuries are serious and he will be recovering at Shands for at least three weeks.
Mr. Peavy, his wife, Debbie, his daughter, Nichole, and her children were at the river home for New Year’s Eve. Nichole’s husband, Jerry, had only been there a few minutes when Mr. Peavy walked down to the firepit, which stood approximately knee high above the ground, tripped and fell backwards into the fire.
“It took Jerry all he could do to pull him out of the fire. Mom and Nichole couldn’t have done it,” Travis said.
Mr. Peavy was rushed to Calhoun Liberty Hospital where his injuries were assessed. “They assumed his lungs were burned and his burns were over 44% of his entire body,” Travis added.
A helicopter from Shands transported him to the Shands Burn Unit where the family was later relieved to learn Mr. Peavy’s lungs were not damaged by the fire and the burns to his body were only 12%.
“His burns are mostly to his back and above the shoulders. They’re hoping to do skin grafts this Wednesday and he will be in the hospital for three weeks at Shands,” Travis reported.
“We want to say a special thanks to for the quick actions of the staff and doctors at Calhoun Liberty Hospital for assessing the situation,” Travis added.