Tigers fall to Banks, Ga. and to West Gadsden

The Blountstown Tigers participated in a Holiday Shootout in Marianna last Thursday and Friday nights and came up short in two games.
On Thursday night, the Tigers lost a thriller, 68-66, to Banks, Ga. KK Godwin led Tiger scoring with 24 followed by Jamal Howard with 15, Alex Buggs with 10, Denzel Washington with 8, and Alex Buggs with 7.
On Friday night, the Tigers were thumped by a strong West Gadsden team, 77-47. Godwin once again led the Tigers scoring 13. Howard added 13 followed by Washington with 8 and Buggs with 7. The Tigers fell to 6-4 o the season.
The game scheduled with North Bay Haven for Thursday, January 5th has been postponed and the Friday night game with Wakulla has been cancelled. The next game for the Tigers will be at home Tuesday, January 10th.