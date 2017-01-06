Graham Bruner elected FFA Sub-District Chairman

The National FFA Organization provides many opportunities for students to better their leadership skills by allowing them to serve office.
Thus, in our own agricultural based communities, numerous students are achieving leadership positions within the National FFA Organization. Graham Bruner, Altha Sr. FFA’s Vice President, was elected Sub-District Chairmen on December 8th at the sub district meeting.
This small but significant step in Graham’s FFA career will allow him to continue on with his goal to become a national delegate for the Florida FFA Association. Next time you see him wish him luck with his aspirations! Congratulations Graham and we look forward to your continued success.