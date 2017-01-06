In November, six Calhoun County students attended Honor Choirs held in conjunction with the Florida Chapter of American Choral Directors’ Association Fall Conference, held in Orlando.
Three high school girls were selected for the High School Honor Choir. They performed Mozart’s Requiem accompanied by the Orlando Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra. Representing Altha School was Ashley Lytle. Representing Blountstown High School were Anna Gillis and Sarah Lynn White.
Three young men from grades 7-9 were selected to participate in the Male Honor Choir. Representing Blountstown High School was Michael Brown and representing Blountstown Middle School were Samuel Gillis and Jordan Granger.
Congratulations to these hard working choral students!