BPD delivers 29 bikes to local students

The Blountstown Police Department is pleased to announce that due to the support of our generous sponsors, we were able to give away 22 bikes at the Blountstown Elementary School, 4 bikes at the Blountstown Middle School, and 3 bikes at the Blountstown High School during our 2016 Christmas Bicycle Safety Event.
We would like to thank the following sponsors that made this possible: Wise Endeavors (Badcock), Walter Kastli (C & C Pawn Shop), Ramsey’s Cash Saver, Mike Blackburn Welding, Tri-State Termite and Pest Control, Ralph and Michelle Yoder, Rick and Shay Johnson (Quick Pic), Bennett Eubanks Oil Company, Danny Ryals Real Estate, Toby and Tessa Garnett (T&T Collision Center), School Board Member Danny Hassig, School Board Member Ray Howell, David Stone Construction Company, First Federal Credit Union, Blountstown Police Department Scholl Resource Officer Sgt. Eddie Dalton, and Walmart of Marianna, Florida.