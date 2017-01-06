Sheriff's Log for 01-06-16

On September 18, 2016, Deputy Whitfield returned to the address to make contact with Griggs for the third time. A female occupant told the deputy that Griggs did not live there. The purpose of returning to the address was to verify if it was the address of Griggs who is required to register his address due to being a sex offender. Deputy Whitfield took a sworn statement from the occupant at the residence who stated she had not seen Griggs for quite some time.
After obtaining the information necessary, Deputy Whitfield had probable cause to charge Wallace Daniel Griggs by way of warrant with failure to register as a sex offender violation and failure to give 48 hour notification of vacating a residence as required.
LIBERTY COUNTY ARREST REPORT
December 25
Victor Marlowe, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol-DUI, alcohol or drugs
Tashra Williams, moving traffic violation, operate motor vehicle without valid license
December 26
Harry Glenn Pinkney, Battery on detention staff
December 29
Bridgett L. Elder, Aggravated battery, person uses a deadly weapon
December 31
Angela Dianne Mickel, Battery - touch or strike
Garland Money, Kidnap, false imprisonment, adult, battery, touch or strike
January 1
Devan Alexander Schnatz, Failure to appear
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.