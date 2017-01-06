Legals for 01-06-17

Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.16-258-DR
SONYA PULIDO
Petitioner,
and
MARIO PULIDO
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT OR MINOR CHILD(REN)
To: Mario Pulido
105 U.S. Highway 98
Eastpoint, FL 32328
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE WITH DEPENDENT OR MINOR CHILD(REN) has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SONYA PULIDO whose address is 2421 Country Pine Lane, Marianna, FL 32448. on or before January 31, 2017, and file the original with the clerk of this Court Calhoun County Clerk of Court, at 20859 Central Ave., E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedures, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated this December 8, 2016.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date and time of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.