Reverend Jerome Van Houston, Sr. of Blountstown transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Sunday, December 18, 2016 in Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee.
Homegoing Celebration of Life services were held on Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 from the sanctuary of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 16218 Southeast River Street in Blountstown with Elder Robert E. Baker (pastor), Superintendent Delano Reed, and Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Interment followed in Magnolia Cemetery in Blounstown.
Reverend Houston leaves to cherish a lifetime of fond memories, a loving family: daughter, Kenisha L. Houston of Orlando; son, Jerome V. Houston, Jr. of Blountstown; mother, Venus H. Smith of Panama City; two stepchildren; Regina Troupe (Harry) of Bradenton and Andre Garrett (Rochelle) of Corpus Christi, Tx.; one honorary daughter, Katrina May of Blountstown; one sister, Sherry Demeritt (James) of Pembroke Pines, Fl.; two grandchildren; Jerome D. Houston of Sneads, and James Melik Debose of Orlando; one nephew, Marlon James Demeritt of Pembroke Pines; special friends; Ira Yon (Catherine) of Blountstown and Ricky Robbins, Sr. of San Antonio, Tx; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Vann Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. 850-482-3300.