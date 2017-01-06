Mrs. Wilma Pauline “Polly” Guilford, age 91, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Blountstown, FL. Polly was born on September 6, 1925 in Fountain, FL to John Hamilton and Artie Octavia (Branning) Hatcher. Polly was a nurse for Calhoun General Hospital. She and her family moved here in 1964. Polly was a member of the First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL.
Polly is preceded in death by: her parents, John Hamilton and Artie Octavia Hatcher; brothers, John Hatcher and Luther Hatcher; sisters, Nora Belle Dorch and Dorothy Marie Strickland; and beloved grandson Michael Wayne Guilford.
She is survived by: sons, Jerry L. Guilford, of Blountstown, FL, Don W. Guilford and wife Tonja, of Tallahassee, FL; daughter, Brenda Gayle Guilford-Crepeau and husband Robert, of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Willard Hatcher, of Tampa, FL; sister, Elsie Dennis and husband Ray, of Blountstown, FL; 6 grandchildren: April Money and husband Kris, Mark Guilford, Laura Roberts and husband Adam, Emily Phares and husband Josh, Jenny Liabenow and husband, Brandon, and Sterling Guilford; 4 great-grandchildren: Anna Money, Abigail Money, A.J. Roberts, and Mila Phares.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 2:00 PM (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL with Reverend Tom Stallworth officiating.
Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 1:00 PM (CDT) until service time at 2:00 PM (CDT). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Partners for Pets (4011 Maintenance Dr. Marianna, FL 32448) or First Baptist Church (16693 SE Pear St. Blountstown, FL 32424).
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.