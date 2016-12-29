BLOUNTSTOWN VARSITY AND JV IMPROVE TO 6-2:

The Blountstown Tigers had too much firepower for the Altha Wildcats last Tuesday night in Blountstown and the Tigers improved to 6-2 with a convincing 76-29 victory under Head Coach Brent Zessin.
KK Godwin had another big night scoring 31 in the Tigers’ win. Kyle Skipper added 12 points followed by Alex Buggs with 8, and Denzel Washington with 6. Jerome Houston and Johnathan McDougald each added 3 and Nathan Hunter had 2.
The Tiger JV also improved to 6-2 with an impressive 61-29 win of their own over the Wildcat JV. Trent Peacock and Joseph Rector each had 10 points and Noah Parramore and Darlon Simmons each added 6. Travis Simpson, Kalec Todd, Treven Smith and Jace White each had 4 points. Javian Rivers added 3.