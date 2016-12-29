Wildcats battling injuries

“We played well for most the game. Not having the summer, we are still behind in many aspects of the game, but the boys played hard. After a Bodiford 3 cut the lead to 8 (63-55) with 2:45 left I hoped we could get back in the game. They went into a delay to make it tough for a late comeback.”, commented Coach Rogers.
Port St. Joe won the junior varsity game 45-24. Xander Peacock led the Cats’ with 9 points. Cole Fielder added 6 points in the game.
Sneads 72 Altha 48
(Tuesday, Dec. 13)
Altha traveled to Sneads where the Pirates jumped out to a 22-8 first quarter lead and then led 36-20 at the half. The Pirates pulled away the second half and defeated the Wildcats 72-48.
Rhett Bodiford led the Cats’ with 15 points. Colin Mears and Dylan Hill added 9 points for Altha. Mears also grabbed 7 rebounds.
“This was the first game that we really didn’t compete. I am not making excuses for the kids, but getting in last night at after 11 did not help get ready for this game. Sneads has a good team and we have to be ready when we load the bus, tonight we were not mentally ready.”, added Coach Rogers.
Sneads won the junior varsity game in a thriller, 39-36 in which the Pirates hit a 3 point buzzer beater to win. Xander Peacock led the way with 16 points. Trace Newman added 12 points. Cole Fielder added 4 points.
Wewahitchka 74
Altha 70
(Friday Dec. 16)
After 3 close quarters, Wewa extended their lead to 14 with 6 minutes to go. The Cats’ battled back and cut the lead to 2 (68-66) with 1:04 left. The Gators made free throws down the stretch and Altha couldn’t get closer as Wewa escaped with the 4 point win.
Rhett Bodiford led Altha with 23 points. Jaylon Hall added 21 points and 8 assists for the Cats’. Dylan Hill scored 13 points and 8 rebounds. Mason Smith chipped in with 10 points. Hill also broke his cheekbone and suffered a concussion in the 4 th quarter.
“Losing Dylan really hurt. I hope all of you will add him to your prayers as he was just beginning to find his role before being injured. This loss is on me. The kids played hard, but I did not make necessary adjustments down the stretch. We should have pressed them earlier, I saw it but didn’t make the move quick enough.”, remarked Coach Rogers.
Wewa won the junior varsity game 26-23. This was the junior Wildcats 4 th loss by 3 points or less. Spencer Sneads led the way with 18 points.
Blountstown 72
Altha 32
(Tuesday Dec. 20th)
After Blountstown had jumped out to a 19-14 first quarter lead. The Wildcats started the 2nd quarter with five straight points to tie the game at 19; then after a steal by Jalon Hall, he took a knee to thigh and after Mason Smith went down with a knee injury two trips later; enabling the Tigers to pull away with a 34-19 halftime lead. Hall tried to return the second half, but was taken out after the first offensive trip of the half. Smith, Hall, and Sewell (cramps) did not play the 2nd half for the Cats. Blountstown took advantage outscoring the Cats’ 38-13 the second half.
Freshman Rhett Bodiford and Hunter Young led the Cats with 8 points. Mason Smith added 6 points. Freshman Spencer Sneads added 4 points.
“We have a lot of work to do. We didn’t have any problems with the press until Jaylon went down, then Mason went down, our 3rd point guard is Dylan, who we lost against Wewa…..I decided we would just do our best without them the second half to help limit their injuries. It also gave my 4th point guard Rhett a chance to work against their first teams press in the 4th quarter and that should help him down the road in case we run into foul trouble or a scenario that he will have to play there in a competitive game.’, commented Coach Rogers.
“This was a tough game for me as I had taught most of these kids since they were in kindergarten. Wonderful kids that helped me win some championships at the middle school. Great kids that I root for and wish the best unless they are playing us.”, continued Coach Rogers.
“I came here to build a program. It is not going to happen overnight. However, I do believe if this group will work harder at boxing off and being more physical inside that we could compete and shock some folks by the end of the year. We also have to get some scoring in the paint as we live and die by the 3 right now and we have to find more balance. With the great job Coach Robbie Joe Smith does, I have to get some weightlifters to play both basketball and weightlifting and I have to get my players into the weight room. We can shoot, but we have to develop our inside game. I have confidence by the end of the year that my posts (Edgar, Sewell, Mears and Sneads) can do it, but they have to keep working and get confidence in themselves. I love this group of kids and they have done everything I have asked of them.’ concluded Coach Rogers.
Blountstown won the junior varsity game 57-33. Trace Newman scored 11 points. Xander Peacock added 8 points. Seth Mitchell chipped in with 5 points.