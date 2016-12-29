Blountstown Elementary School celebrates with Christmas Concert

The fourth and fifth grade choral group, led by music teacher, Dianna Floyd. presented a wonderful Christmas Concert on Friday, December 16. Many songs were sung and the spirit of Christmas was alive! If you missed it, you missed a heartwarming presentation.
The BES annual Make-a-Mess was held on Tuesday, December 20. Dresa Barfield coordinated this massive effort. The students went from station to station creating crafts and decorating marshmallows and cupcakes. The most popular station this year was the "Selfie Station!" There were volunteer high school and middle school students who helped direct each station! It was a great time to add some Christmas cheer for the students!