Carr School students presented Christmas progam Elflandia

Carr School's third and fourth graders presented their Christmas program "Elflandia" on Wednesday, December 21.
Elflandia is the land of little creatures and big ideas. For generations, humans have considered whether or not elves exist. In Elflandia, it is the elves however, that have doubts as to whether or not humans are real. As the elves discover that humans really do exist, they also find out that most are thoughtful, caring people.
Throughout the fun and drama, cast and audience are reminded of the importance of being kind to one another, not only during the holidays, but all year long! Thanks to everyone who helped make this program a success! Pictured is the cast of Elflandia.