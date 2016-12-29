Altha FCCLA members donate to Toys for Tots

Over the past three weeks Altha School FCCLA members, Graham Bruner and Stephanie Harris in conjunction with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department have been collecting Toys for Tots.
Altha School donated 88 toys and a total of $89.55 for the purchase of toys! The class that brought in the most toys is Mollie Branton's 3rd grade. This will definitely help kids in the Calhoun County area have a great Christmas. We would like to thank the Calhoun County Police Department for giving us the opportunity to help make our community better.