Tis the Season to make a Gingerbread House

The young ladies above had fun last Wednesday with Calhoun County 4-H learning to make a gingerbread house.
Their individual creations were outstanding. Above, left to right: Zoey Garnett, Khloe Hathaway, Bella DesRosier, Eden Mallory, Riley Rudd, Cristina Trejo, Lizzie Terry, Ava Mallory, and Emily Hope. Not pictured: Andie and Catherine Lewis.
4-H is open to ALL youth between the ages of 5-18 regardless of race, color, creed, nationality, ethnicity, gender, or disability. Persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations need to contact the 4-H office at least 10 working days prior to the program so that proper consideration may be given to the request. Watch for upcoming 4-H events and come join the fun!