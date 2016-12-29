Rock-A-Thon raises $1,045 for Toys for Tots

BHRC’S “Toys For Tots Rock-A-Thon” was once again a huge success with dedicated residents raising a total of $1,045.00. BHRC wished to thank Jim and Lamoine Kearce for donating numerous toys on behalf of BHRC again this year.
These donations were presented to Sherriff Glenn Kimbrel by Resident Council Vice-President Ann Nessmith as residents and staff looked on.
Chaplain Stan Shirk presented a check in the amount of $400.00 to Grant Willaims, Adm. and Yadria Prowant, DON for Activities & Chaplaincy Programs from the proceeds of his November 5th Art Exhibition at the Calhoun Public Library.
BHRC would like to thank all of you for your generous donations, entertainment, cards, gifts, and special visits throughout the month.