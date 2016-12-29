Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office helps 435 kids at Christmas

Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel and the staff at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office provided Christmas for 435 children this year.
The program would not have been a success if not for the monetary donations from the following businesses and individuals:
Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots
Helping Hands (donated clothing vouchers to each of the children)
Herman Green
Woodmen of the World Chapter 61
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Dixie Lodge #109 F & AM
W.P. Sanborn
Nate and Deborah Drace
Tri-State Termite & Pest Control, LLC
Bill and Christine Peacock
Griffin Sand & Concrete Co, Inc.
Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union
PeoplesSouth Bank
Wildcats Den
Altha Church of God
Bay Ford
Blountstown Health and Rehab
Clarksville General
Dennis and Juanita Hall
Joseph and Alysa Sams
Gary and Anthy Alexander
Brenda Burnsed
Dowling Parrish
Blountstown Drugs
Gary Bhahkta
Thomas Gary Parrish
Sarah Peterson
Kinard Volunteer Fire Dept
Pastor David and Betty Goodman
Watson Baled Straw LLC
Shelton Trucking Service
More than 2,500 toys were collected and donated by local businesses and individuals and 3,325 supplemental toys were provided by Toys For Tots. We wish we could name everyone who donated toys. Your donations are greatly appreciated.
There were 18 local businesses, including the Sheriff’s Office, that volunteered to host collection boxes and/or sale Toys For Tots trains. Dollar General (Blountstown and Altha), Golden Pharmacy, West End Quick Pic, Calhoun Public Library Sites (all 6 sites), Clarksville General Store, Connie’s Kitchen, Headz Up & Nails 4 U, Blountstown Drugs, Pretty Girlz, Harvey’s Supermarket, and students from all of Calhoun County Schools. Ms. Stephanie Harris, a student at Altha Public School, headed up the coordination of toy collections in the schools.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is overwhelmed with gratitude for all who assisted with this project to ensure that every child had a Christmas. Every donation of toys, money, and/or time made the project a huge success. Thank you again and Merry Christmas! May you be blessed for your giving.