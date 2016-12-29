Sheriff Kimbrel accepting toy donation from Altha Mayor Wes Johnston

Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office helps 435 kids at Christmas

Robert Turner
Thursday, December 29. 2016
Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel and the staff at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office provided Christmas for 435 children this year.

The program would not have been a success if not for the monetary donations from the following businesses and individuals:

Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots

Helping Hands (donated clothing vouchers to each of the children)

Herman Green

Woodmen of the World Chapter 61

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Dixie Lodge #109 F & AM

W.P. Sanborn

Nate and Deborah Drace

Tri-State Termite & Pest Control, LLC

Bill and Christine Peacock

Griffin Sand & Concrete Co, Inc.

Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union

PeoplesSouth Bank

Wildcats Den

Altha Church of God

Bay Ford

Blountstown Health and Rehab

Clarksville General

Dennis and Juanita Hall

Joseph and Alysa Sams

Gary and Anthy Alexander

Brenda Burnsed

Dowling Parrish

Blountstown Drugs

Gary Bhahkta

Thomas Gary Parrish

Sarah Peterson

Kinard Volunteer Fire Dept

Pastor David and Betty Goodman

Watson Baled Straw LLC

Shelton Trucking Service

More than 2,500 toys were collected and donated by local businesses and individuals and 3,325 supplemental toys were provided by Toys For Tots. We wish we could name everyone who donated toys. Your donations are greatly appreciated.

There were 18 local businesses, including the Sheriff’s Office, that volunteered to host collection boxes and/or sale Toys For Tots trains. Dollar General (Blountstown and Altha), Golden Pharmacy, West End Quick Pic, Calhoun Public Library Sites (all 6 sites), Clarksville General Store, Connie’s Kitchen, Headz Up & Nails 4 U, Blountstown Drugs, Pretty Girlz, Harvey’s Supermarket, and students from all of Calhoun County Schools. Ms. Stephanie Harris, a student at Altha Public School, headed up the coordination of toy collections in the schools.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is overwhelmed with gratitude for all who assisted with this project to ensure that every child had a Christmas. Every donation of toys, money, and/or time made the project a huge success. Thank you again and Merry Christmas! May you be blessed for your giving.
