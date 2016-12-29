Susan Elizabeth Biagiano, age 49, of Fountain passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016.
Susan was born in Phoenix City, Alabama March 27, 1967 to Chester Raymond and Lillian (Barwick) Markel. She lived in Bay County most of her life and was a surgical technician for Bay Medical Hospital and Gulf Coast Hospital. She was a member of Victory Tabernacle Church in Fountain.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Evans.
Susan is survived by her husband, Anthony Biagiano of Fountain; five sons, Jonathan Evans of Vienna, Virginia, Michael Biagiano of Streator, Illinois, Matthew Biagiano of Panama City; Cody Evans, also of Panama City and Jordan Biagiano of Fountain; three grandchildren, Cameran Evans, Ravin Evans, and Tanis Biagiano; her parents, Chester Raymond and Lillian Markel; a brother, David Markel of Texas and a sister, Melissa Blalock of Panama City.
Funeral services were held graveside at Fountain Cemetery, Monday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.