Mrs. Irene Tew, age 74, of Altha, FL passed away Friday night, December 23, 2016 in Dothan, AL. Irene was born on January 10, 1942 in Calhoun County to Alex and Mandy Mclendon. She was a retired seamstress working at the Sewing Factory in Blountstown and Marianna. Irene lived in Calhoun County all of her life and was a member of Glory Hill Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, Alex and Mandy Mclendon, sister, Josephine Carr, brother, Junior Mclendon
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Lester Tew of Altha, FL; 2 sons, Allen Tew and Linda of Altha, FL, Jason Tew and Teresa of Altha, FL; 1 daughter, Rhonda Tucker and Buddy of Altha, FL; 3 brothers, Roger Mclendon and Anita of Altha, FL, Raymond Mclendon and Betty of Altha, FL, James Mclendon and Johnnie Fay of Blountstown, FL; 5 sisters, Nancy Foster and Gene of Altha, FL, Linda Hunt of Altha, FL, Shirley Martin and Julian of Moultry, GA, Christine McDaniel and Cleve of Altha, FL, Margie Mclendon of Altha, FL; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am (CST) Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Glory Hill Church with Reverend Riley Adams and Sister Earlene Adams officiating. Interment followed in the Tew Family Cemetery in Altha.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.