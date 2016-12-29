SFC (Retired) John F. Land, 71, of Radcliff, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at Hardin Memorial Hospital, Elizabethtown, KY.
Mr. Land was retired from the United States Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a precious son, John D. Land; his parents, John & Jessie Louise Land; one sister, Betty Sanders; and a brother, Robert Buddy Land.
Survivors include: His loving wife of 53 years, Marjorie Land; a son, Jeffrey Land; one grandson, Nate Land; one granddaughter, Amber Muskgrove & her husband, Anthony; two great granddaughters, Mariyah Muskgrove, Kailey Muskgrove all of Radcliff, KY; three sisters, Kate Buchan, Martha Hurdle of Tallahassee; Belle Chason of Blountstown, FL; eight nephews; three nieces; and a numerous great nieces, nephews, family & friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Land were held at 1:00 PM, December 20, 2016 at the chapel of Coffey & Chism Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Burial with military honors followed in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.
