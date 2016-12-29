Mr. James Bernard Adkins, age 64, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday night, December 21, 2016 in Panama City, FL. Bernard was born on January 24, 1952 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Monroe and Mattie Jane (Lindsey) Adkins. Bernard was a graduate of Altha High School and was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Adkins.
Survivors include, Mother, Mattie Jane Adkins of Altha, FL; 2 Brothers: Ronnie Adkins and wife, Kennese, Lawrence Adkins of Altha, FL, all of Altha, FL; Several Nieces
and Nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 am (CST) Friday, December 23, 2016 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim McIntosh officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.