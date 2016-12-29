Sandra Benson Marks, age 83, of Apalachicola passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Tallahassee. Born in High Springs, Florida, February 21, 1933, Sandra was the daughter of the late Arthur V. and Glendora (Covert) Benson.
She lived most of her life in Apalachicola, was a homemaker, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Apalachicola.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Aubrey “Charlie” Marks, Jr. and a sister, Judy Hoffman.
Sandra is survived by her son, Charles A.”Chuck” Marks, III and his wife, Nina of Apalachicola; her daughter, Laura J. DeMoya of Largo, Florida; grandchildren, Nathan Marks and his wife, Jennifer, Paul Marks and his wife, Shellie, Katie Marks, and Daniel DeMoya; six great-grandchildren, Malic, Ryder, Chanley, Benjamin, Gabrielle, and Sophia; a sister, Carol Lassiter of Lake Wales, Florida; a sister-in-law, Polly M. Whitley and her husband, Lamont of Fremont, North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 30 from 5:00 to 7:00 ET at First United Methodist Church of Apalachicola. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the church with Reverend Themo Patriotis officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Apalachicola.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.