Mr. Kenneth Green, age 78, of Bristol, FL passed away early Saturday morning, December 24, 2016 at his home.
Kenneth was born on February 9, 1938 in Calhoun County to John H Green and Agnes (kimbrel) Green. He was a businessman and along with his wife are owners and operators of Kenneth P. Green Logging which was started in 1976. He served in the United States Army, served as a Liberty County Commissioner for 8 years, served as Liberty County School Board Representative for 8 years, served on the Calhoun County Credit Union Board of Directors for several years, served on the Liberty City Council for several terms. He was member of Bristol Lions Club and the American Legion. Kenneth was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is preceded in death by his parents, to John H. Green and Agnes (kimbrel) Green, first wife, Hannelore Green, sister, Mary Agnes Davis.
Survivors include:
Wife, Colleen Green of Bristol, FL
Mother, Agnes Green of Bristol, FL
Son, Henry Green and Brenda of Bristol, FL
God Son, Jim Davidson of Bristol, FL
3 step daughters, Debbie LaRosa of Tallahassee, FL, Jeannie Violi of Melbourne, FL, Anne Layton of Melbourne, FL.
2 brothers: Williams Green of Kinard, FL
John Harvey Green of Bristol, FL.
2 grandchildren, Ashley Everett of Blountstown, FL and Dillan Green of Bristol, FL
5 step grandchildren, Jennifer, John Michael, Daniel, Lauren and Clair
Special caregiver, Angie Tucker
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am (EST) Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jerry Chumley and Bud Guilford officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 10:00 am (EST) until service time at 11:00 am (EST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.