Jury determines man is sexually violent predator

The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announced that a Circuit Court Jury in Calhoun County took only fifteen minutes on Tuesday 12/13/16, to decide that 23 year old, Mark Dunivan was a Sexually Violent Predator under the State's Jimmy Ryce Act.
This Florida law allows civil commitment of the most serious sex offenders after they have completed their prison sentence. During the two day trial, Special Assistant Assistant State Attorney Zach Taylor presented evidence that Dunivan had a history of sex offenses upon children in Jackson and Calhoun Counties and that he was diagnosed with a pedophilic disorder that made him likely to engage in future sexually violent offenses. After the jury's verdict, Circuit Judge Shonna Gay ordered Dunivan to be transported to the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia, Florida where he will remain indefinitely.