Tigers off to 5-2 start after wins over Sneads and Chipley

The Blountstown Tigers, under Head Coach Brent Zessin, have started the 2016 with a 5-2 record after defeating Chipley by 20, 73-53.
KK Godwin had a big night with 33 points, Denzel Washington added 12 and 10 rebounds, Jamal Howard had 11, Alex Buggs 7, J. T. Richards added 4 and Jerome Houston had 4.
The Tigers lost to Graceville Saturday night, 52-37. KK Godwin led the Tigers with 22 points followed by Jamal Howard with 9.
On Friday night, the Tigers traveled to Sneads and came away with a 65-59 victory. KK Godwin led the Tigers with 24 points and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line in the second half. Denzel Washington added 12 points and Jamal Howard had 8 points and 11 rebounds. J. T. Richards had 4 points and 7 rebounds with two of them really bi in the closing seconds to help seal the win.
In earlier action, the Tigers picked up a win at home against Cottondale, 78-60. Godwin led the Tigers with 22 points followed by Denzel Washington with 16 and 8 rebounds. Jamal Howard had 14 points and 8 boards and J. T. Richards added 6 points and 8 rebounds.
On December 9 the Tigers tangled with a tough Vernon team at home and fell, 65-75. KK Godwin once again led the Tigers with 23 points. Jamal Howard added 13, J. T. Richards 8 and Denzel Washingto 8.
On December 8, the Tigers traveled to Wewa and soundly defeated the Gators, 79-43. Godwin led the offense with 23 points and 9 assists. J. T. Richards had a big night with 14 points and 10 rebounds (a double, double). Denzel Washington added 10 points and 7 rebounds followed by Jamal Howard with 10 points and 7 rebounds.
The Tigers opened the season with a big 62-52 win over North Florida Christian in Tallahassee. Godwin hit for 30 points, Jamal Howdard 13, and J. T. Richards had 6 points and 10 rebounds.