Tigers off to 5-2 start after wins over Sneads and Chipley

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, December 22. 2016
Comments (0)
The Blountstown Tigers, under Head Coach Brent Zessin, have started the 2016 with a 5-2 record after defeating Chipley by 20, 73-53.

KK Godwin had a big night with 33 points, Denzel Washington added 12 and 10 rebounds, Jamal Howard had 11, Alex Buggs 7, J. T. Richards added 4 and Jerome Houston had 4.

The Tigers lost to Graceville Saturday night, 52-37. KK Godwin led the Tigers with 22 points followed by Jamal Howard with 9.

On Friday night, the Tigers traveled to Sneads and came away with a 65-59 victory. KK Godwin led the Tigers with 24 points and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line in the second half. Denzel Washington added 12 points and Jamal Howard had 8 points and 11 rebounds. J. T. Richards had 4 points and 7 rebounds with two of them really bi in the closing seconds to help seal the win.

In earlier action, the Tigers picked up a win at home against Cottondale, 78-60. Godwin led the Tigers with 22 points followed by Denzel Washington with 16 and 8 rebounds. Jamal Howard had 14 points and 8 boards and J. T. Richards added 6 points and 8 rebounds.

On December 9 the Tigers tangled with a tough Vernon team at home and fell, 65-75. KK Godwin once again led the Tigers with 23 points. Jamal Howard added 13, J. T. Richards 8 and Denzel Washingto 8.

On December 8, the Tigers traveled to Wewa and soundly defeated the Gators, 79-43. Godwin led the offense with 23 points and 9 assists. J. T. Richards had a big night with 14 points and 10 rebounds (a double, double). Denzel Washington added 10 points and 7 rebounds followed by Jamal Howard with 10 points and 7 rebounds.

The Tigers opened the season with a big 62-52 win over North Florida Christian in Tallahassee. Godwin hit for 30 points, Jamal Howdard 13, and J. T. Richards had 6 points and 10 rebounds.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 