Wildcats lose to Sneads

Thursday, December 22. 2016
The Altha Wildcats faced a tough team in Sneads last week and lost 72-48.

Rhett Bodiford led the Wildcats with 15 points. Teammates Dylan Hill and Collin Mears each added 9 points for the Wildcats. Altha was traveling to Blountstown Tuesday to face the Tigers.
