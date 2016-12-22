Pictured L to R (Back Row): Dawn Lake (Assistant), Darrel Hayes (School Board), Kasey Piercy, Superintendent David Summers, Darrell Burke, Roger Reddick (S.B.), Alex Nowling, James Flowers (SB), Aaron Capps, Tina Tharpe (SB) and Kyle Peddie (SB). Front Row L to R: Bradley Hall, Dylan Rogers, Shane Cobb, Terrell Sykes (Instructor), Tyler Garrish, Stormy Wise, C.J. Durden, and Austin Forte. Not Pictured Brooke Shuler.

Liberty County Adult School Sets Record with twelve Graduates in One Semester

Thursday, December 22. 2016
Persistence proves productive for 12 students at Liberty County Adult School. The staff at Liberty County Adult School could not be more proud of the hard work and dedication these students exhibited by earning their diploma in just one semester!

Completing a high school diploma opens the opportunity to transition to postsecondary education, improve employment options, provide positive role models for their children, and improve their lives in other significant ways.

If you are ready to earn your diploma, please contact Terrell Sykes or Dawn Lake at (850) 643-1016 ext. 201.
