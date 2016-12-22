Pictured L to R (Back Row): Dawn Lake (Assistant), Darrel Hayes (School Board), Kasey Piercy, Superintendent David Summers, Darrell Burke, Roger Reddick (S.B.), Alex Nowling, James Flowers (SB), Aaron Capps, Tina Tharpe (SB) and Kyle Peddie (SB). Front Row L to R: Bradley Hall, Dylan Rogers, Shane Cobb, Terrell Sykes (Instructor), Tyler Garrish, Stormy Wise, C.J. Durden, and Austin Forte. Not Pictured Brooke Shuler.
Liberty County Adult School Sets Record with twelve Graduates in One Semester
