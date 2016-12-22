Legals for 12-22-16

NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, December 24, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Melissa Cataldo, 12 North
Kimberly Mayo, 35 North
Willey Sexton, 49 North
Brigitte Hunt, 41 North
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2016-08 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA, ESTABLISHING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON GROWING, CULTIVATION, PROCESSING, MANUFACTURING, DISPENSING, DISTRIBUTION, AND WHOLESALE AND RETAIL SALE OF MEDICAL CANNABIS, LOW-THC CANNABIS, AND DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS, OR ANY RELATED ACTIVITIES; ESTABLISHING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM, ON THE OPENING, RELOCATION, OR EXPANSION OF ANY MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSING FACILITY WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN; DIRECTING CITY STAFF TO DEVELOP PROPOSED LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS AND OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING SUCH CANNABIS-RELATED ACTIVITES; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE
SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second
and final adoption at a Special City Council meeting to be held Monday, the 2nd day of January, 2017 at 5:01 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2016-08 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
By: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
Attest: Traci S. Hall, City Manager