Mr. James Bernard Adkins, age 64, of Altha, FL passed away Wednesday night, December 21, 2016 in Panama City, FL.
Bernard was born on January 24, 1952 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Monroe and Mattie Jane (Lindsey) Adkins. Bernard was a graduate of Altha High School and was of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Adkins.
Survivors include:
Mother: Mattie Jane Adkins of Altha, FL
2 Brothers: Ronnie Adkins and wife, Kennese of Altha, FL
Lawrence Adkins of Altha, FL
Several Nieces and Nephews
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am (CST) Friday, December 23, 2016 at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jim McIntosh officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha. The family will receive friends Friday, December 23, 2016 from 10:00 am (CST) until service time at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.