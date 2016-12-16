Sen. Montford & Rep. Beshears to visit Calhoun County Monday, Dec. 19th at 6 p.m.

To prepare for the 2017 Legislative Session, Senator Bill Montford and Representative Halsey Beshears will be in Calhoun County on Monday, December 19th 6 p.m. (CST) for their Annual Legislative Delegation Meeting. The hearing will be held in the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners Chambers in the Calhoun County Extension Office located at 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, FL 32424.

The two officials will be in Liberty County the same day at 5:30 p.m. (EST) in the Liberty County Courthouse in Bristol.

All residents and elected officials are invited to attend. The purpose of the hearings is to allow the citizens of Calhoun and Liberty counties the opportunity to meet their legislators, discuss concerns, ask questions, and offer comments prior to the upcoming 2017 Legislative Session which is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
